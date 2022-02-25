Steel wrestlers win at Bruin Brawl

Submitted Photo

This past weekend, the Steel wrestling team had seven wrestlers go to Central Hardin Bruin Brawl. The Steel wrestlers brought home six first place awards and a runner-up award. Winners were Zander Upchurch - bantam 53, Nolan Zimmerman - bantam 70, Ryder Upchurch - intermediate 59, Jase Hart intermediate 84, Alex Upchurch novice 58-63, and Tanner Jones novice 98. Brayden Durham was runner-up in the intermediate 63 division.

 

