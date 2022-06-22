This past weekend Ryder Upchurch (left) and Alex Upchurch (left) wrestled in North Carolina at the Deuce’s Wild Tournament with Team Palmetto to bring home first place for both divisions Ryder wrestled 9u 62lb class and Alex wrestled in the12u 64lb class.
Steel wrestlers win at Deuce's Wild Tournament
