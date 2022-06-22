Steel wrestlers win at Deuce's Wild Tournament

Submitted Photo

This past weekend Ryder Upchurch (left) and Alex Upchurch (left) wrestled in North Carolina at the Deuce's Wild Tournament with Team Palmetto to bring home first place for both divisions. Ryder wrestled 9u 62lb class and Alex wrestled in the12u 64lb class.

This past weekend Ryder Upchurch (left) and Alex Upchurch (left) wrestled in North Carolina at the Deuce’s Wild Tournament with Team Palmetto to bring home first place for both divisions Ryder wrestled 9u 62lb class and Alex wrestled in the12u 64lb class.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you