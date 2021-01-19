Steel Wrestling awarded at Music City Brawl

Steel Wrestling took 15 competitors to the Music City Brawl this past weekend and brought home four first place awards, three runner-up awards, two third place honors, and one sixth place finish. Overall, Steel Wrestling placed 14th out of 133 teams.
Music City Brawl winners were D’Montae Sejour (tots) 50 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class, Alex Upchurch ( midgets) 50 lb. weight class, and Tanner Jones (midgets) 85 lb. weight class.
The three runner-up competitors were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, Kaylee Upchurch (girls) 3-5th 100-125 lb. weight class, and Savanna Hughes (girls) 6-8th 144-156 lb. weight class.
The two third-place wrestlers were Jase Hart (bantam) 65 lb. weight class, and Emma Zimmerman (girls) 3-5th 58-62 lb. weight class. Kyren Overly placed sixth in the (bantam) 70 lb. weight class.
