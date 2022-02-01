Steel Wrestling competes at Clash of Titans

Submitted Photo

Steel Wrestling recently competed at the Clash of Titians in Danville. The local wrestling team brought home several awards. Steel wrestler award winners were Zander Upchurch - 1st bantam 53, Nolan Zimmerman -1st bantam 70, Xavier Perry 2nd bantam hwt, Ryder Upchurch 1st intermediate 56, Jase Hart - 3rd intermediate 77, Alex Upchurch - 1st Novice 63, Tanner Jones - 1st Novice 98, and Kaylee Upchurch - 2nd schoolboy 130.

