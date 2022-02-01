Steel Wrestling recently competed at the Clash of Titians in Danville. The local wrestling team brought home several awards. Steel wrestler award winners were Zander Upchurch - 1st bantam 53, Nolan Zimmerman -1st bantam 70, Xavier Perry 2nd bantam hwt, Ryder Upchurch 1st intermediate 56, Jase Hart - 3rd intermediate 77, Alex Upchurch - 1st Novice 63, Tanner Jones - 1st Novice 98, and Kaylee Upchurch - 2nd schoolboy 130.
Steel Wrestling competes at Clash of Titans
