Steel Wrestling competes at Irish Open

This past weekend Steel Wresting took the 11 competitors to the Irish Open. The local team placed 11th out of 73 teams, and we won the tots division. Steel Wresting had three first places, three runner-up awards, two third place awards, and a fourth place finisher. Irish Open winners were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, D'Montae Sejour (tots) 50 lb. weight class, and Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class.