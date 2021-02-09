Steel Wrestling competes at Irish Open

CHATTANOOGA - This past weekend Steel Wresting took the 11 competitors to the Irish Open. The local team placed 11th out of 73 teams, and we won the tots division. Steel Wresting had three first places, three runner-up awards, two third place awards, and a fourth place finisher.
Irish Open winners were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, D’Montae Sejour (tots) 50 lb. weight class, and Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class.
the three runner-up finishers were Ryder Upchurch (midget) 50 lb. weight class, Kaylee Upchurch (girls) 3rd-5th 115-125 lb. weight class, and Savanna Hughes (girls) 6th-8th 146-164 lb. weight class.
Third place finishers were Emma Zimmerman (girls) 3rd-5th 53-66 lb. weight class, and Jacob Dolen (midget) 75 lb. weight class. Nolan Zimmerman placed fourth in the (bantam) 60 lb. weight class.
