Steel Wrestling competes at Iron Knight Ice Breakers Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Steel Wrestling Team sent 12 competitors to the Iron Knight Ice Breakers Tournament this past weekend. Steel Wrestling placed seventh overall out of a total of 58 teams.

 

Steel Wrestling brought home six first-place awards, three second-place awards, a third-place award, and a pair of fourth-place awards.

The following wrestlers were awarded: D’Montae Sejour - 1st place in tots 42-45 lb. weight class; Zander Upchurch - 1st place in tots 45-49 lb. weight class; Ryder Upchurch - 1st place in bantam 50-52 lb. weight class; Nolan Zimmerman -1st place in bantam 56-59 lb. weight class; Austin Greer - 1st place In bantam 60-64 lb. weight class; Jase Hart - 3rd place in bantam 64-67 lb. weight class; Ryder Upchurch 1st place in midgets 47-50 lb. weight class; Alex Upchurch - 2nd place in midgets 50-54 lb. weight class; Jacob Dolen - 4th place in midgets 74-78 lb. weight class; Tanner Jones - 2nd place in midgets 77-81 lb. weight class; Brayden Durham - 2nd place in bantam 53-57 lb. weigh class, and Maddox Walters - 4th place in juniors 89-97 lb. weight class.

