Steel Wrestling competes at Wildcat Open

This past weekend, the Steel Wrestling team took nine competitors to the Wildcat Open in Lebanon, Tenn. Steel Wrestling brought home three first place awards, a pair of runner-up finishes, and a third place honor. As a team, Steel Wrestling placed seventh out of 73 teams.
Local winners at the Wildcat Open were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class, and Jase Hart (bantam) 65 lb. weight class.
Runner-up finishers were Zander Upchurch (bantam) 45 lb. weight class and Alex Upchurch (midgets) 50 lb. weight class.
Tanner Jones placed third in the (midget) 80 lb. weight class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.