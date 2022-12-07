Steel Wrestling had four wrestlers compete in the national tournament The Bear bringing home a total of six All-American Awards.
Zander Upchurch won the championship (1st) in 7u 56 and 7u 56 freestyle while also helping his 7u team finish runner up in the tournament. He finished with a 10-1 record on the day and three All-American Awards
Nolan Zimmerman finished in 4th place in 9u 75 and won 2 additional matches to help his 9u team finish 4th place. He earned two All-American Awards.
Ryder Upchurch finished with a 3-2 record in the duals to help his 9u team finish 4th and earned an All-American Award.
Alex Upchurch earned a pin and wrestled hard during his team dual.
