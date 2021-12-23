Steel Wrestling recently finished in eighth place out of 38 teams in the Springfield Wrestling Tournament, held in Springfield, Tenn. Steel Wrestling had two first place winners, three second place finishers, a third place finish, a fourth place finish and a fifth place finish.
Steel Wrestling competes in Springfield
