The Steel Wrestling Team finished state with four state champions and five state placers out of 13 participants. Steel finished third in the state as a team during their first season as a team.
"We're excited to see what the future holds for this team and this group of kids," stated Steel head coach Hurstle Upchurch. "I would like to give a huge shout out to all our hardworking coaches Matthew Durham, Charlie Becklehimer, David Zimmerman, Hurstle Upchurch Sr., and Tad Dolen. Without these great group of coaches, we wouldn't be able to have a successful wrestling club. Also wanted to thank all the parents for a successful season as well."
Prince Sejour placed sixth in the Peewee 40 lb. division.This was his first tournament, Prince has ever competed in after his first match, and he ripped off two big wins and you could see him starting to fall in love with the sport.
Zander Upchurch won the Peewee 45 lb. division. .Zander has won several awards this season while becoming an All American, state and national champion in a dominant fashion, with his work ethic we believe this is the first of many state titles to come.
D'Montae Sejour won the Peewee 50 lb. division. D'Montae is a ball of aggression, he's wide open from the moment the whistle is blow. he's the only first year wrestler to win state this season.
Ryder Upchurch won the Bantam 49 lb. division. Three years wrestling and three straight Kentucky state titles. One of the most naturally gifted wrestlers in the room.
Brayden Durham competed in the Bantam 56 lb. division. Brayden maybe the hardest working kid on the team, he didn't place but wrestled well and has a bright future in the sport.
Jase Hart placed runner up in the Bantam 70 lb. division. Jase come up one match short of his goal but wrestled extremely well. Jase is the best athlete every time he steps on the mat. more experience and this kid will be unstoppable.
Austin Greer Placed fourth in the Bantam 70 lb. division. Austin one of the most improved wrestler on the team, not only did he grow in the sport but he evolved as a young man as well. He has all the tools to be great.
Kyren Overly placed fifth in the Bantam 85 lb. division. All Kyren does is show up to work shown major improvement and will only get better from here.
Nolan Zimmerman competed in the Bantam 85 lb. division. Nolan is the toughest kid around. Nolan hurt himself during warm ups for state but pushed through and wrestled anyway. You could see he was in pain, but he left everything on the mat.
Alex Upchurch won the Intermediate 49 lb. division. This was a huge bounce back year for Alex, After winning state in his first season Alex had a rough year last year and ended up not placing in state last season. This made him extremely Hungary to come back and show what he was made of, This is his second state title out of three seasons.
Emma Zimmerman competed in the Intermediate 59 lb. division. Gymnastics to wrestler, Emma started the season slow but once she got the taste of winning she just kept getting better. She gave those boys everything they wanted.
Jacob Dolen competed in the Intermediate 84 lb. division. Jacob was in one of the most toughest brackets in the tournament, Jacob is a great teammate and a very hard worker and will continue to get better.
Tanner Jones was runner up in the Intermediate 93 lb. division. Tanner has had a great first season and finished just shy of the state title. If tanner stays on the path he is on we see several state titles in his future, also became ALL American this season.
