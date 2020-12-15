This past weekend, the Steel Wrestlers competed in two tournaments.
The first tourney was the Top 100 Nationals, with Zander Upchurch winning first place in the Tots 45 lb. weight class. D’Montae Sejour placed second in the Tots 50 lb. weight class, and Tanner Jones placed second in the Midgets 80 lb. weight class. Jase Hart placed fourth in the Bantam 65 lb. weight class, and Eli Shepherd placed fourth in the Midgets 90 lb. weight class. Ryder Upchurch placed fifth in the Bantam 50 lb. weight class
As a team, Steel Wrestling placed 20th out of 148 teams in the Top 100 Nationals.
On Sunday, the Steel Wrestlers competed in the Beginners at the Rocky Top Sports World.
Zander Upchurch placed first in the Tots 45 lb. weight class. Alex Upchurch placed first in the Midgets 45-51 lb. weight class. Eli Shepherd placed first in the Midgets 87-90 lb. weight class. Conner Shepherd placed first in the Midgets 88-96 lb. weight class.
Ryder Upchurch placed second in the Bantam 50-51 lb. weight class. Nolan Zimmerman placed second in the Bantam 57-60 lb. weight class. Austin Greer placed second in the Bantam 59-61 lb. weight class. Jase Hart placed second in the Bantam 68-69 lb. weight class.
Brayden Durham placed third in the Bantam 55-60 lb. weight class. Maddox Walters placed third in the Junior 94-97 lb. weight class.
Jacob Dolan placed fourth in the Midgets 80-86 lb. weight class. In the RockyTop Sports World, Steel Wrestling was awarded runner-up out of 68 teams.
