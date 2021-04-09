Steel Wrestling has 4 winners at <span>Havoc at the Hive </span>

This past weekend, the Steel Wrestling team competed in the Havoc at the Hive in Beech Grove, Ind. On Friday it was folkstyle wrestling, and then Saturday it was freestyle wrestling.
On Friday, Steel Wrestling brought home two first place awards, two second place awards, and a fourth place award. On Saturday, Steel Wrestling claimed two first place awards, and a second place award.
Folkstyle first place winners were Zander Upchurch (pee wee) 45 lb. weight class and Ryder Upchurch (Bantam) 53 lb. weight class
Folkstyle second place winners were Alex Upchurch (intermediate) 49/53 lb. weight class and Tanner Jones (intermediate) 84 lb. weight class
The folkstyle fourth place winner was Nolan Zimmerman (bantam) 85 lb. weight class.
Freestyle winners were Zander Upchurch (peewee) 45 lb. weight class and Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 53 lb. weight class.
Freestyle runner up was Alex Upchurch (intermediate) 49/53 lb. weight class
Steel wrestling will be competing in the Kentucky State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, April 10, at Rocky Hollow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.