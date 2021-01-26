Steel Wrestling has a Winning Weekend

This past weekend Steel Wrestling competed in two tournaments. On Saturday, Steel wrestling competed in Memphis, Tenn., for the Final Top 100. The local wrestling team took seven wrestlers and brought home three first-place honors, two runner-up honors, a third-place finish, and a fourth-place award. Overall, Steel Wrestling placed 10th out of 73 teams.
Steel Wrestling first-place award winners were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class, and Kaylee Upchurch (girls) 3-5th 110 lb. weight class
Runner-up finishers were D’Montae Sejour (tots) 50 lb. weight class and Tanner Jones (midget) 80 lb. weight class.
Alex Upchurch placed third in the (midget) 50 lb. weight class and Jase Hart placed fourth in the (bantam) 65 lb. weight class.
Steel Wrestling also brought home another first place plaque for tots division, and Zander Upchurch received the Outstanding Wrestler Award.
On Sunday, Steel Wrestling went to their first Kentucky Tournament in Elizabethtown. The local squad took 15 wrestlers to the competition to bring home six first-place winners, two runners-up, four third-place finishers, and a fourth-place finisher.
Winning wrestlers were Zander Upchurch (6u) 45 lb. weight class, Nolan Zimmerman (6u) 60 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (8u) 50 lb. weight class, Eli Shepherd (8u) 80/85 lb. weight class, Alex Upchurch (10u) 50/55 lb. weight class, and Maddox Walters (10u) 95 lb. weight class.
The two runners-up were Kyren Overly (8u) 70 lb. weight class and Conner Shepherd (8u) 80/85 lb. weight class.
The four third-place wrestlers were Alex Upchurch (12u) 60/65 lb. weight class, Tanner Jones (10u) 75 lb. weight class, Austin Greer (8u) 65 lb. weight class, and Da’Shaun Sejour (ms) 132 lb. weight class. Jacob Dolen placed fourth in the (8u) 75 lb. weight class
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
