Steel Wrestling competed in two tournaments this weekend. First, they went to Tennessee Top 100, having seven kids place in the national tournament.
Zander Upchurch placed first in the 8u 60 division.
Declan Wilson placed second in the 8u 70 division and second in the 8u 70 beginners' division.
Alex Upchurch placed second in the 12u 65 division.
Jase Hart placed third in the 10u 85 division.
Nolan Zimmerman placed fourth in the 10u 75 division.
Emma Zimmerman placed fourth in the Girls 73 division.
Dmontae Sejour placed fifth in the 8u 55 division.
They also competed at the Central Hardin Bruin Brawl and had five kids place.
Zander Upchurch placed first in the 8u 62 division.
Austin Greer placed third in the 10u 77 division.
Alex Upchurch placed third in the 12u 67 division.
Ryder Upchurch placed fourth in the 10u 67 division.
Xavier Perry placed fourth in the 10u 93 division.
