Steel Wrestling places 5th at Sabertooth

TAYLORSVILLE – This past weekend Steel Wrestling placed fifth, out of 33 teams in the Sabertooth. Steel Wresting had three first place winner, two runners up, a third place and a fourth place finish.
Champions were Zander Upchurch (bantam 53lb), Holdon Allen (bantam 56lb), and Nolan Zimmerman (bantam70lbs).
Runners up were Weston Coffey (novice 78lb) and Tanner Jones (novice 92lbs).
Alex Upchurch (novice 58-63lb) placed third and Austin Greer (intermediate 71lb) placed fourth.
