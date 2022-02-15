Steel Wrestling competed at the Bluegrass Nationals, and brought home one national title and six national runner-up titles. Top performers for Steel Wrestling were Zander Upchurch - 2nd bantam 53, Nolan Zimmerman - 2nd bantam 70, Ryder Upchurch - 2nd intermediate 56, Jase Hart - 2nd intermediate 77, Alex Upchurch - 1st novice 58, Alex Upchurch - 2nd novice 63, Tanner Jones - 4th novice 98, and Kaylee Upchurch - 2nd school girl.
Steel Wrestling wins at Bluegrass Nationals
