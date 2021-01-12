Steel Wrestling wins at Chattanooga Top 100

This past weekend, Steel Wrestling took 12 wrestlers to the Top 100 In Chattanooga, Tenn. The local wresting team bringing home brought home three first-place finishes, and four third-place finishes.
The first-place winners were Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 .lb weight class, D’Montae Sejour (tots) 50 lb. weight class, and Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 50 lb. weight class.
The third-place finishers were Jase Hart (bantam) 65 lb. weight class, Alex Upchurch (midget) 50 lb. weight class, Emma Zimmerman (girls) 58-62 lb. weight class, and Tanner Jones (midget) 80 lb. weight class.
Steel Wrestling placed first in the tots division, and placed 12th overall out of 128 teams. The Steel Wrestling team will next compete in the Music City Brawl.
