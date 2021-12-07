Steel Wrestling wins at Taylor County

This past weekend Steel Wrestling competed at the Taylor County Cardinal Youth Classic Tournament, and bringing home six first-place awards. As a team, Steel Wrestling brought home a first-place team award out of 29 teams .
First-place winners were Zander Upchurch(peewee 50lbs), D’Montae Sejour (peewee 55+lbs), Ryder Upchurch (bantam 56lbs), Jase Hart (bantam 78lbs), Alex Upchurch (intermediate 63lbs), and Tanner Jones (intermediate 93lbs).
Runner-up finisher was Weston Coffey (intermediate 84lbs).
Third place winners were Kyren Overly (bantam 85lbs), Ryder Upchurch (intermediate 56-59lbs), Alex Upchurch (Novice 63-67lbs), Zander Upchurch (bantam 53lbs) and Kaylee Upchurch (novice 135lbs).
Fourth-place winners were Austin Greer (bantam 70lbs) and Gabe Pendery (schoolboy 70-75lbs).
Fifth-place winner was Xavier Perry (bantam 85lbs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.