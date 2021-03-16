Steel Wrestling Zander Upchurch wins big at Battle of Somerset

Recently, Steel Wrestling competed at the Battle of Somerset and brought home five first place honors, two individual runners-up, a third place finish, a fourth place finish and a fifth place finish.
Steel Wrestling won first place as a team in the Peewee division, bringing home the belt. Zander Upchurch won four plaques for most tech falls least time, most total match points, fastest tech fall, and most single match points.
Overall as a team, Steel Wrestling placed third out of 29 teams.
Steel Wrestling first place winners were D'Montae Sejour (pee-wee) 45 lb. weight class, Zander Upchurch (pee-wee) 50 lb. weight class, Zander Upchurch (bantam) 43 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 49 lb. weight class, and Jase Hart (bantam) 62 lb. weight class.
Runner-up finishers were Jase Hart (intermediate) 71 lb. weight class, and Nolan Zimmerman (bantam) 78 lb. weight class.
Claiming third place was Maddox Walters (novice) 98 lb. weight class. Taking fourth place was Tanner Jones (intermediate) 84 lb. weight class. Taking fifth place was Emma Zimmerman (intermediate) 56 lb. weight class.
