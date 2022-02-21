Steven Fitzgerald named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

University of the Cumberlands junior Steven Fitzgerald won his second Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year Award. This marks the third time Fitzgerald had won the award in his career. The former Pulaski County High School standout also scored his collegiate career 1,000th point.

 

