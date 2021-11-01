Steven Fitzgerald was named the Patriots Athlete of the Week after he posted a pair of collegiate basketball career highs. Fitzgerald, a Cumberlands junior, scored a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Milligan. Later, Fitzgerald scored a new career-high by scoring 29 points and 12 rebounds against Saint Xavier. This marks the third career double-double for Fitzgerald.
Steven Fitzgerald named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Obituaries
Mary Hurt, 88, of Somerset passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Jean Waddle Care Center. The family will receive friends after 11 AM Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, until time for services. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at…
Freda Warner-Roy, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
