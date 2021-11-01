Steven Fitzgerald named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Steven Fitzgerald was named the Patriots Athlete of the Week after he posted a pair of collegiate basketball career highs. Fitzgerald, a Cumberlands junior, scored a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Milligan. Later, Fitzgerald scored a new career-high by scoring 29 points and 12 rebounds against Saint Xavier. This marks the third career double-double for Fitzgerald.

