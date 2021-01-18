Steven Fitzgerald named Patriots Athlete of the Week

WILLIAMSBURG – After a successful week, Patriots' forward Steven Fitzgerald was selected as the Domino's Athletes of the Week, announced by the University of the Cumberlands athletic department Monday.
Fitzgerald earned the male athlete of the week honors after recording a career week averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the course of two games. The junior opened the week notching a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.
The Somerset, KY native went 9-11 from the field, including connecting with four three-pointers as UC defeated Cumberland 76-73. Fitzgerald followed that up with a 13 point, three rebound performance against Lindsey Wilson. Fitzgerald finished the week shooting 75 percent from the field coming off the bench and being a key contributor for Cumberlands.
