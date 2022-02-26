Steven Fitzgerald named to the first team All Conference in the MidSouth

BOWLING GREEN - One day before their quarterfinals matchup with Cumberland, University of the Cumberlands claims All-Conference honors with Jahi Hinson and Steven Fitzgerald being named All-MSC first teamers. UC's dynamic duo of Hinson and Fitzgerald make their first appearances on the first team, giving Cumberlands multiple players on the list for second time in three years.
After being named an honorable mention last season, Steven Fitzgerald is a member of the first team this time around. Fitzgerald broke out in a big way for the Patriots, setting career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game while garnering two MSC Player of the Week honors. He currently sits fourth in the conference in points with 549 and points per game at 17.7 while being the only player in the conference to have over 500 points and 200 rebounds on the year.
Fitzgerald started the season hot, setting a career-high in points in back-to-back games to begin the year, scoring 27 against Milligan and then 29 in the team's next game with St. Xavier. He then finished on a strong note by adding his name to the 1,000 point club as the 26th Patriots to reach the feat in UC's regular season finale against Freed-Hardeman.
"With our conference being so tough, it's a comfort to know we have a guy like Steven who can go out and make big shot after big shot," stated head coach Matt Daniel.
The Patriots will return to the court Saturday when they take on the fourth-seeded Phoenix in the quarterfinals of the MSC Tournament. Tip-off for that game is slated for 4:00 p.m. with video being found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.