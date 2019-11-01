Steven Fitzgerald notches career-high against IU Southeast

New Albany, IN – Steve Fitzgerald recorded a career-high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as the 16th-ranked University of the Cumberlands men’s basketball team dropped its first road contest of the season falling to IU Southeast 77-65 Wednesday night. With the win, the Grenadiers improve to 1-0 on the season, while UC moves to 1-2.
IU Southeast opened the game on a 9-2 run and led wire-to-wire in the contest. Tevin Olison scored five straight points to cut the deficit to 9-7. The Grenadiers utilized an 8-2 run to push their lead to 20-9 with 11:46 remaining in the first half. Jahi Hinson and Ethan Snapp combined for UC’s next seven points cutting the deficit to 22-16 with 8:08 left. Olison and Fitzgerald went on to convert 12 straight Patriots points, which made the score 35-28. The two teams traded three-pointers right before halftime give IU Southeast a 38-31 edge at the break.
Fitzgerald’s strong play continued in the second half as he scored seven straight points for UC, however Cumberlands was outscored 12-7 during that stretch, which gave the Grenadiers a 50-38 lead. The Patriots struggled to find their offensive rhythm as IU Southeast outscored UC 14-6, over a six minute span to push the deficit to 20 points with 9:10 remaining. A couple minutes later, the Patriots tallied eight unanswered points to cut the deficit to 68-57 with 4:09 remaining. Unfortunately, that was the closest UC got as IU Southeast pulled away for the 77-65 final.
Olison finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Hinson added 12 points and four rebounds. Jordan Griggs dished out a season-high five assists to go along with six rebounds.
The Patriots will return to action Saturday, November 2, when they travel to Nashville, TN to face Fisk. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
