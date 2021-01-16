Steven Fitzgerald scores a collegiate carer-high 24 points

Lebanon, TN - Steven Fitzgerald netted a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots men's basketball team to a 76-73 win over Cumberland Thursday night. With the win Cumberlands improves to 12-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play, while the Phoenix move to 5-5 overall and 4-4 against the MSC.
Fitzgerald notched his first double-double of his Patriot career after shooting 9-11 from the field, including 4-6 from deep. Tevin Olison added 17 points, while Josh Williams chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Williams got the scoring started for UC draining a three-pointer before hitting Ismiell Etenne in the paint for a lay-up to five the Patriots a 5-2 lead three minutes into the first half. A 5-2 run by the Phoenix evened the score, however, consecutive buckets from Williams and Isaiah Thompson put the Patriots back in front 11-7 with 13:13 left. The two teams traded baskets for the next four minutes until an Austin Hall jumper put Cumberlands up 19-15 with 8:40 remaining. The basket started an 10-0 run for the Patriots, that included seven points from Fitzgerald, to take a 29-15 advantage with 4:21 remaining. UC closed out the first half on a 6-2 run to take a 37-24 lead into the break.
The Phoenix opened the second half on a 5-2 run before Fitzgerald knocked down a three-pointer, one of his four in the game, to push the lead back to 13 points. Cumberland utilized a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to eight, but Fitzgerald and Williams with a combined five points to make it 49-38. The Patriots went on a 9-1 run, including seven from Olison, to push the score to 58-41 with 10:31 left. The 17 point lead was UC's largest in the game, as Cumberland start to cut into the deficit. UC added five points from Olison and a three-pointer from Jahi Hinson to take a 67-51 lead with 5:53 remaining. From that point the Phoenix went on a 19-6 run to cut the lead to 73-70 with 47 seconds left. In the closing minute, Olison went 3-6 from the charity stripe to give the Patriots a 76-73 lead with 5 second left. Cumberland had a chance to tie but Mytrevious Vaughn's three-pointer was off the mark for the three point win.
