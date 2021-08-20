Stingers 10U finish runners up at ShowTime Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County Stingers finished as runners-up in the 10U Silver Championship at the local Lake Cumberland ShowTime Tournament. Stingers team members are, front row from left, Xavier Gregory, Truett McAninch, Josh Goodin and Braxton Couch; middle row from left, Charlie Adams, Walker Stephens, Brendon Dick, Jacob Rice, Jace Dick and Carson Hendricks; back row from left, Coaches Billy Dick, Alex Acey and Rusty Hendricks. Not pictured was Collin Sexton, and coaches Jeremy Goodin and John Adams.