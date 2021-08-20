The Pulaski County Stingers finished as runners-up in the 10U Silver Championship at the local Lake Cumberland ShowTime Tournament. Stingers team members are, front row from left, Xavier Gregory, Truett McAninch, Josh Goodin and Braxton Couch; middle row from left, Charlie Adams, Walker Stephens, Brendon Dick, Jacob Rice, Jace Dick and Carson Hendricks; back row from left, Coaches Billy Dick, Alex Acey and Rusty Hendricks. Not pictured was Collin Sexton, and coaches Jeremy Goodin and John Adams.
Stingers 10U finish runners up at ShowTime Tourney
Janet Hurst age 64, of Somerset, Ky passed away August 18, 2021. There will no services at this time. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Marshall Price, age 71, of Indianapolis, IN, and formerly of Pulaski County, passed away on August 8, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Obituary appears courtesy of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
