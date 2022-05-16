Stingers baseball wins Sharks Spring Slam

Submitted Photo
The Stingers 10-&-under baseball team won the Sharks Spring Slam in Columbia, Ky., this past weekend. Championship team members are, back row from left, Justin Rice, Hank Wilson, Hunter Ralston, Xavier Wooldridge (brother of teammate), Easton Clark, Jackey Wilson, Pierce Chadwell, Daniel Clark, and Kellan Wilson; front row from left, Mason Strunk, Braxton Morgan (brother of teammate), Beckham Smith, Zayne Wooldridge, Lucas Rice, and Maddox Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.