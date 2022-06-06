Stingers win Grand Slam Tournament 

Submitted Photo

The 10U Stingers youth baseball team recently won the Grand Slam Tournament. Championship team members are, back row from left, Coach Daniel, Hunter Ralston, Carter Beshears, Beckham Smith, Hank Wilson, Jackey Wilson Coach, Maddox Morgan, and Coach Justin Rice; front row from left, Easton Clark, Kellan Wilson, Lucas Rice, Nason Strunk, and Zayne Wooldridge.

