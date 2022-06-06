The 10U Stingers youth baseball team recently won the Grand Slam Tournament. Championship team members are, back row from left, Coach Daniel, Hunter Ralston, Carter Beshears, Beckham Smith, Hank Wilson, Jackey Wilson Coach, Maddox Morgan, and Coach Justin Rice; front row from left, Easton Clark, Kellan Wilson, Lucas Rice, Nason Strunk, and Zayne Wooldridge.
featured alert urgent
Stingers win Grand Slam Tournament
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Debbie McClain, 70, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Baptist Health of Richmond. Private services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in ATV accident on local farm
- The Virginia opens to the community Saturday, June 11
- Somerset man gets probation for wanton endangerment, bail jumping
- Two arrested on multiple drug charges
- May 27-30 Arrests
- Sample of Somerset offers a tasty time this Thursday
- SPEDA one step closer on possible Ag Expo center
- Custom Burnside fire engine is a real set of hot wheels
- Man accused of threatening sheriff, deputy scheduled to stand trial this fall
- Trial date set for Burnside man accused in sexual misconduct case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.