The Stingers 9U baseball team won the Kentucky Classic Summer Slam Ring Tournament in Harrodsburg this past weekend. The Stingers beat the Knights 4-2 to win the Championship.Championship team members are, front row from left, Easton Clark, Hank Wilson, Peerce Chadwell, Mason Strunk, Hayden Revel, and Carson Cox; second row from left, Braxton Morgan, Zayne Wooldridge, Lucas Rice, Carter Beshears, and Maddox Morgan. The Stingers are coached by Assistant Coaches Justin Rice, Mark Morgan, GJ Wooldridge, and Head Coach Daniel Clark.
Stingers win Kentucky Classic Summer Slam
