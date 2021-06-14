Stingers win Showtime Ring Tournament

The Stingers 9U baseball team defeated the Cruisers 14-7 to win the Showtime Ring Tournament at Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken this past weekend. Championship team members are, front row from left, Hank Wilson, Hayden Revel, Mason Strunk, Peerce Chadwell, Evan Leach, Zayne Wooldridge, and Maddox Morgan; back form left, Carter Beshears, Carson Cox, Jackson Higdon, Lucus Rice, and Easton Clark. Stingers coaches are, from left, Assistant Coaches Justin Rice, Mark Morgan, GJ Wooldridge, and Head Coach Daniel Clark.

