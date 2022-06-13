Stingers win the Lake Cumberland Showtime Ring Tournament

Submitted Photo

The 10-&-under Stingers baseball team won the Lake Cumberland Showtime Ring Tournament. Championship team members are, back row from left, Justin Rice, Braxton Morgan, Jackey Wilson, Peerce Chadwell, Carter Beshears, Hunter Ralston, and Daniel Clark; front row from left, Easton Clark, Beckham Smith, Mason Strunk, Maddox Morgan, Zayne Wooldridge,Lucas Rice, and Kellan Wilson.

