LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Coach Mark Stoops will be all business when Kentucky takes on Iowa in the Music City Bowl Saturday in Nashville.
“I think at this point it’s different now,” Stoops said. “Let’s play the game. I know what a great challenge it is. Really more business-like this year and wanting to prepare the team, put them in a good position to win.”
A year ago, Stoops and the Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl. It marked the first time Stoops had coached against his alma mater and he still considers Iowa a “special place.”
“We have a long history with the Hawkeyes, and it will be an honor to go compete with them (Saturday),” he said. “You know what kind of game it’s going to be — a tough, physical game once again. It’s going to be a close game (and) I think it will be a game that people (will) really enjoy watching.”
The Wildcats (7-5) will be without their top offensive playmakers in quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez. Both players, along with defensive veteran DeAndre Square, opted not to play in the team’s school-record seventh consecutive postseason context. The Wildcats have won four straight bowl games, including last year’s narrow victory over the Hawkeyes.
Stoops and his staff have yet to name a starting quarterback with Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade and Deuce Hogan atop the depth chart.
“It will be a challenge, but our quarterbacks have looked good,” Stoops said. “Both of us, we’re going to play a quarterback that’s inexperienced. We’ll see where it goes. (Iowa will be playing it’s third string quarterback).
“I think both of us will tell you it’s very important to play well around them. We have some guys with experience that have played that need to step up and do the best job that they can to help the quarterback out.”
Kentucky’s quarterback, Stoops said, will be in command and a guy “that can operate the offense, move the football.”
“It’s going to be a great challenge with the Hawkeyes,” Stoops said. “They do a great job defensively.”
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said his squad is “very mindful” of what transpired a year ago in Orlando.
“It was a heck of a game (and)) it went right down to the wire,” he said. “To Kentucky’s credit, they made the play at the end that ended the game. It was a close, tough contest.
“I’m assuming it’s probably going to be the same way tomorrow. Teams haven’t changed a lot in terms of their approach, what have you. Both of us have some wild cards and variables. That’s going to make it interesting.”
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon Saturday. TV/Radio: ABC, UK Radio Network.
