LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Coach Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky will bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi when the Wildcats host South Carolina on Saturday night.
“These guys are mature and can handle it,” Stoops said. "Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know, the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six, you get into game six without a break, and we’re getting banged up.
“We have to make sure I find the right balance of continuing to play with that edge, play with the intensity, and continue to try to improve on being physical.”
The No. 13 Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) have won three in a row against the Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2), including five straight at Kroger Field. South Carolina lost to Georgia (48-7) and Arkansas (44-30) following a successful season opener, before posting back-to-back wins over Charlotte and South Carolina State the past two weeks.
Behind quarterback and Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, South Carolina has scored 106 points in its past two games and have found its niche on offense.
“(I’ve) watched Spencer for his time (Oklahoma) and his time at South Carolina,” Stoops said. “(He is a) very talented quarterback. I like what they do with him. I like their offense, creating some time off play action. He has a very talented arm and can make all the throws. (He is a) very good player.”
Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had suffered a possible injury in the setback to the Rebels, but Stoops said Thursday his team’s depth chart remained intact and offered no insights on Levis.
“My policy is always if somebody is out, I’ll tell you,” Stoops said. “I don’t have anybody out. If I had somebody out, I’d tell you.”
Levis had a solid showing at Ole Miss, but committed two turnovers, one which was because of helmet-to-helmet contact, inside the red zone in the fourth quarter. Stoops remains committed to Levis.
“I wouldn’t trade him for anybody,” Stoops said. “I just love his competitive nature, I love his ability, I love the way he is playing, … You know, he did some amazing things to put us in position (to win) there (at Ole Miss).”
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said the Gamecocks will be prepared for the Wildcats with or without Levis. If Levis doesn’t call the shots in the pocket, Somerset native Kaiya Sheron could make his first start.
“They’ve got a great team around him, with some dynamic receivers, a great running back, a big, physical offensive line, so they pose a lot of challenges, regardless of who’s at quarterback,” he said. “But obviously he’s a first-round draft pick for a reason.”
Gametracker: South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
