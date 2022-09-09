LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops knows how hard it is to beat Florida in Gainesville but knows through past experience, it can be done.
The No. 20 Wildcats stunned the Gators at the Swamp in 2018, ending a 31-year drought of blowouts and close calls. Kentucky, which edged Florida 20-13 last year at Kroger Field, hasn’t won back-to-back games against the Gators since the 1976-77 seasons. Stoops knows the feat is rare as he prepares the Cats for the Southeastern Conference opener Saturday for both teams.
“We’re gonna have quite a few big games and we always embrace that – you better,” he said. “You better embrace the challenges that are in front of you and this is certainly one of them but you have to look at it. It’s fun.
“For us, and again I mentioned this through the years, but getting on the plane with a smaller group, focus on what we have to focus, go on the road and take that challenge is something we’ll embrace.”
Both teams were victorious to open the season last week. Kentucky knocked off Miami of Ohio 37-13, while Florida stunned then-No, 7 Utah 29-26. The Gators went from unranked to No. 12 following the upset in coach Billy Napier's debut.
“It shows the improvement that they’ve made under the first year under Billy and what they have going on. They are doing a very good job,” Stoops said. “Anytime you go down to Florida, you know they’re a very talented football team.”
Napier has been equally impressed with the progress the Wildcats have made under Stoops, who is one win away from becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach.
“They're just as good as anybody in the country,” Napier said. “This is a good developmental program that I have nothing but respect for. So you've got to beat Kentucky. They're going to make you beat them.”
The showdown between the two SEC East programs will showcase Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Gators signal-caller Anthony Richardson, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Richardson threw for 168 yards and ran for another 106 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s opener.
“Anthony Richardson is one heck of a football player, very good player,” Stoops said. “I think that's pretty obvious. Just very talented. You could see much more comfortable in this offense with Coach Napier and what they're doing. He has a very talented arm and could make all the throws and, obviously, hurt you with his feet.”
The Kentucky defense will get a boost with the return of defensive end Jordan Wright, who missed the first game for undisclosed reasons. Stoops welcomed the return of Wright, given the athleticism of Richardson in the pocket.
““It’s good to get Jordan back,” Stoops said. “He brings experience, brings another pass rusher, and another body to chase around a very good quarterback. We need all hands on deck and really glad that he’s back and cleared to play.”
Levis also produced a solid showing in the season opener, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Stoops liked the way Levis stayed poised under pressure.
“When Will (Levis) had time, he was very good like he usually is,” Stoops said. “He made some incredible throws under duress as well. There were some issues in the pass protection as well. After looking at it, it’s never quite as bad as you think it is.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.