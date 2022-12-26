LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback.
Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
The two transfers were part of 22 who signed with the Wildcats during national signing day on Wednesday. The group included 16 high school seniors — nine offensive players and seven on the defensive end. A total of six in-state players will be on the roster next season.
“If you look at us through this year, some people may have been a little concerned,” Stoops said. “I really wasn't. I mean, we were working hard to try to finish as strong as we could. We just were needing to address specific areas in the transfer portal. (We) want to make sure we have room for some of that. But it always starts with the high school guys and very pleased with the 16 players that we signed. Really feel like we hit all areas of need.”
Leary played four seasons at North Carolina State and ranks sixth on the school’s all-time list for passing yards with 6,807. He threw for 1,265 yards in six games last season before he suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined for him for the remainder of the year.
“He (was) highly sought after (of) anybody that was in the quarterback market,” Stoops said. “I mean, anybody and everybody that was in the quarterback market was after him. So we really feel like we hit a home run with him.”
Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns last season and rushed for more than 100 yards in five times. He played in all 12 games for the Commodores and had a career-high 167 yards against South Carolina.
“He kind of fits that mold of what we've been, you know, and how you need to have that tough, strong, physical guy,” Stoops said. “I think he's another guy that obviously did very well against us. He did it. He's proven player in the SEC. And so, you know, it's been a great addition and he's got a very charismatic personality, very strong young man on and off the field, one we're grateful to have.”
Stoops also added Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles, an All-State performer at Glasgow High School and ranked as one of the top players in the Bluegrass in 2019. He played all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season.
Offensive lineman Marques Cox (Northern Illinois), defensive backs Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State) and Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway (Cincinnati) will join Leary and Davis in January. All will be mid-year enrollees and will participate in spring practice.
“This group strengthens our defensive backfield and offensive line and adds two proven offensive playmakers,” Stoops said. “We’re excited to get them here in January and making them part of our program.
