Stormy County Showdown: <span>Tristan Cox scores in closing seconds to secure the Maroons’ top district seed</span>  

SOMERSET - A late-game touchdown.
A quarterback making his first-ever varsity start.
An hour and 15-minute lightning delay.
Last night’s edition of the Southwestern and Pulaski County football game had a little bit of everything and then some.
In a matchup that typically produces games to remember, last night’s contest at the Reservation was another classic, as the Pulaski County Maroons edged the Southwestern Warriors by a score of 15-12.
Johnny Hines’ Maroon squad, with the three-point victory, clinched the district’s top seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs. Southwestern, who suffered their first loss of the 2020 season, will go into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in Class 5A District 8.
“This win says a lot about the character of these kids. They are determined to be successful no matter what kind of adversity comes their way,” Pulaski County High School football coach John Hines stated. “They are ready to tackle it and move on. We have dealt with COVID, and all the issues of COVID this summer and fall. We have dealt with injuries and we have dealt with all kinds of things. They work really hard and want to win and they willing to sacrifice for each other.”
With 5:10 to go in the ballgame, the Maroons began a drive on their own 27-yard line, trailing the Warriors, 12-7. Pulaski County running back Tristan Cox put the team on his back, running the ball play after play in the “wildcat” formation before eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown with 6.1 seconds to play in the contest.
Cox had several key runs over the course of the final drive, but none were as big as the one-yard touchdown that gave his team a 13-12 lead over Southwestern. For extra insurance, the Maroons added a two-point conversion, allowing them to run their lead out to 15-12.
The late-game heroics from Cox would seal the deal for the Maroons, who moved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district action with the win. Pulaski County’s win also gave them a slim, 17-16 lead in the overall series versus Southwestern.
Jason Foley, who saw his Southwestern team fall to 6-1 on the season with the setback, was glad to see his team play hard, but he stated that his team must cut down on the penalties to be successful.
“It was a war, and that’s kind of what you always expect with this game year in and year out,” told Foley. “It’s always a battle, and a lot of things can happen. At the end of the day, they just made one more play than we did. Give them credit, because they made plays when they had to and we just didn’t make enough.”
“I thought our kids played hard and gritty, but we just had too many penalties,” continued the second-year Warrior coach. “We’ve got to clean up the penalties, and that was the thing that stood out the most to me.”
With starting quarterback Drew Polston out due to an injury, Brysen Dugger made his first career start at QB1 for the Maroons. Dugger kept his team in the game and gave them an opportunity to win in the game’s closing seconds. Dugger was 14 of 27 for 115 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Cox, in the win, led Pulaski County with 47 yards and a lone score on 13 rushing attempts. Barek Williams was the Maroons’ top wideout, hauling in seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Pulaski County, offensively, racked up 101 rushing yards and 115 passing yards. In total, the Maroons finished with 216 yards of offense in the win.
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams tallied a lone touchdown in the second period. Pulaski County went into the locker room with a 7-6 lead over the Warriors.
With 4:03 to go in the second quarter, Chanler Crabtree threw the ball up to Kaden Hewitt, who leaped up above a Maroon defender for a 35-yard touchdown reception. The extra point missed, but the Warriors held a 6-0 advantage over Pulaski County.
The Maroons answered back with a score of their own to take a 7-6 advantage over Southwestern with 27 seconds to go until halftime. After scrambling for his life, Dugger threw across the field to Barek Williams. Williams, paced by two good blocks, snuck his way into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
“I thought Brysen Dugger did a great job for his first varsity start,:” Hines stated. “He made some plays that were outstanding and I am proud of the way he hung in there when things got tough. I am proud of our defense, and they did a tremendous job shutting down a tremendous run game by Southwestern.”With 5:27 left to play in the third stanza, lightning lit up the nighttime sky and a monsoon ensued, sending the game into an hour and 15-minute lightning delay. The game was stopped at 8:55 p.m. and eventually resumed action at 10:10 p.m.
Following a scoreless third period, Southwestern retook the lead from the Maroons with 5:17 left to pay in the contest on an eight-yard run from Giddeon Brainard. The two-point try failed, but the Warriors led Pulaski County by a five-point margin at 12-7.
The Warriors, in the loss, tallied 156 rushing yards and 88 passing yards for 244 yards of offense. Southwestern was also held to a season-low 12 points.
Tanner Wright was Southwestern’s top rusher on the night, finishing with 88 yards on 19 carries. Hewitt hauled in two passes for 45 yards and a score, while Crabtree was 8 of 12 for 88 yards, one score, and one interception.
Both teams will be on the road next Friday evening, as Southwestern (6-1) will travel to Madison Central and Pulaski County (6-1) will play at Tates Creek. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
PC -- 0 7 0 8 -- 15
SW -- 0 6 0 6 - 12
STATISTICS --
RUSHING: (PC) Cox 13 - 47 TD, Abbott 6 - 31, Dugger 4 - 20, Williams 1 - 3. (SW) Wright 19 - 88, Brainard 11 - 39 TD, Crisp 3 - 17, Crabtree 4 - 15, Ian Ware 1 - 1, Ethan Ware 1 - (-4).
PASSING: (PC) Dugger 14/27 115 TD 2 INT, Williams 0/1, Adams 0/1. (SW) Crabtree 8/12 88 TD INT.
RECEIVING: (PC) Williams 7- 66 TD, Shepherd 5 - 35, Godby 1 - 7, Sullivan 1 - 7 . (SW) Hewitt 2 - 45 TD, Ian Ware 1 - 23, Farler 1 - 16, Wright 2 - 12, Crisp 1 - 1, Harmon 1 - 1
