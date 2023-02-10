The Lady Maroons and Lady Warriors, two of the favorites in a stacked 12th Region, squared off for the second time this season on Friday night at the PC Gym. Both teams also came into the contest on winning steaks, the Warriors winning five in a row and the Maroons winning six straight. Southwestern was also coming off a buzzer-beating win over Franklin County, a top 25 team in the state, and was also missing three players that regularly played minutes for them.
The blowout that was the last matchup between these two squads did not translate over to this one, as both teams made multiple three-pointers. The Lady Maroons shot slightly better though and seemed to always have an answer when the Warriors went on a hot streak. The results reflected that, as Pulaski emerged from the contest with a 68-54 win over their foes from Southwestern, breaking a 15-game losing streak that stretched back to 2016. In fact, it was only the second time the Lady Maroons handed the Lady Warriors a loss in the past 18 years. A key factor in this win was Maggie Holt, the Pulaski County junior that missed the last match between the two schools due to injury. Head coach Chris Adkins was thrilled with the way his team executed their game plan.
“We shot the ball from three as well as we have all year. Our game plan was to get to their shooters and try to run them off the line which we did to a much greater degree of success this game. Southwestern is a great program and we are hoping to use this momentum into our postseason,” he expounded.
Maggie Holt opened the game with a quick two-point bucket that foreshadowed what turned out to be a stellar game for the junior. A made three from Kenzie Williams gave Southwestern their first lead of the game, which was followed by a made shot from Kaylee Young. The Lady Maroons grabbed the lead back at 6-5 following the first points of the game from Sydney Martin.
Five straight from Payton Acey gave the Warriors the lead back 10-6. It became a three-point storm in the PC gym in the final minutes of the first quarter, with Brooklyn Thomas and Madeline Butcher hitting threes for Pulaski and Young making her first three for Southwestern. The Lady Warriors maintained a small 13-12 lead after one period of action.
Ayden Smiddy had her first points of the game following a great ball fake that resulted in a three-pointer to open the second quarter. This gave Southwestern their biggest lead of the game at four points and what turned out to be their last lead of the game. The Maroons then just turned on the jets to another gear, going on a 18-2 run to take complete control of the ball game at 30-18. Holt had nine points on he run, hitting three trey balls and lighting up the gymnasium. Thomas added four more points during the spree, with Martin and Butcher adding two apiece. Jessalyn Flynn hit a three from way downtown slightly before the end of the quarter and the home team was up 30-21 heading into the locker room.
Back-to-back buckets from Butcher and Aubrey Daulton saw the Lady Maroons push their lead to 34-21 soon after the beginning of the third quarter. Threes from Smiddy and Young, separated by yet another three from Holt, brought the Pulaski lead down to 37-27. Another three from Smiddy saw Southwestern get within single digits at 39-30. Another Pulaski run, this one 12-5, saw the Maroons once again push out their lead at the end of a quarter, as Pulaski led 51-35. Daulton hit two shots from deep during the run, with Butcher, Thomas and Holt all adding another two each. Flynn had a two-point basket for the Lady Warriors, with Young hitting a three right before the buzzer.
Young started the fourth quarter off with a traditional three-point play to spark the Warriors, although it was answered immediately by one from Thomas. Two more from Holt gave the Maroons a 56-38 lead. A quick 8-0 run followed from Southwestern that saw their deficit return to just 10 points at 56-46, with Smiddy hitting two more three-pointers and Flynn hitting a lay-up. Threes from Martin and Holt hit the bottom of the net, increasing the Pulaski lead once again to over 10 points. The Warriors didn’t get close again in the ball game, although Acey did score eight points in the final few minutes. Eventually, Pulaski County were on the celebrating end of things for the first time in a while in this rivalry, as they claimed a 68-54 victory. Head coach of the Warriors Junior Molden was not going to use injuries to multiple players be an excuse following the game and gave a lot of credit to Pulaski.
“Injuries are not something we are going to use as an excuse. It’s my job to have all our girls ready to compete and be ready for big rivalry games like tonight. We are not the only program that’s ever had to deal with adversity. I got to do a better job getting our inexperienced varsity players ready for environments like this and that is on me for tonight’s game. Coach Adkins had his team ready to play and I thought their effort level was strong throughout. They beat us on the backboard and shot the ball extremely well. All credit goes to them in this one,” he explained.
The Lady Maroons were led by four different players in double figures. Maggie Holt led all scorers with 21 points, while both Sydney Martin and Madeline Butcher scored 13 and Brooklyn Thomas added 12. Aubrey Daulton was the other scorer for Pulaski with nine.
The Lady Warriors had three players in double figures, with Ayden Smiddy leading the bunch with 17 points. Kaylee Young had 14 points, while Payton Acey added 13. Other scorers included Jessalyn Flynn with seven and Kenzie Williams with three.
Pulaski County, now 22-4 this season, will take on Bethlehem on Saturday in the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic hosted by Breckinridge County. That game is set for 12:30 p.m. Southwestern falls to 17-10 for the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to North Laurel, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
