Streak Broken

It had been five long years since the Pulaski County High School boys soccer team had downed a cross-town Somerset boys soccer team. But on Wednesday night at Clara Morrow Field, the Maroons ended a 10-game losing streak to their local district rivals dating back to Oct. 18, 2014.
In the 56th minute, Pulaski County junior Jaxon Gambill scored off a penalty kick to give the Maroons a 2-1 lead. And it was a lead that stood to the conclusion of the contest, lifting a heavy burden off the shoulders of the Maroons seniors - who had never seen a win over Somerset in their entire varsity soccer careers.
For senior Mason Atwell, the emotions of the moment left him in tears as he stood at the center of the grassy Clara Morrow field with an ice bag on his knee.
"It was amazing to win this game and we have worked so hard," a sobbing Atwell said. "We have worked so hard all four years in high school just to do this. We worked our butts off in the off-season and we waited for this game all season. I just can't believe it finally happened."
Just as emotional as the Pulaski County seniors was their first-year coach Darrell McGahan.
"These seniors have never beaten Somerset since they have been in high school, and I am so proud of these kids," said McGahan as he fought back tears. "All of them worked their butts off this week and we had a little turning point this weekend at Jessamine County, where we came together as a family. It showed tonight."
The game was a classic cross-town rivalry showdown with loud crowds on both ends, and hard-hitting action for the entire 80 minutes.
In the early goings, Somerset controlled the paced of the game and were getting shots off, but it was Pulaski County who got on the scoreboard first in the opening half.
In the 23rd minute, Pulaski County junior Klisman Morales-Ortiz nailed a long range 28-yard shot that lobbed over Somerset keeper Pancho Zaragoza's outstretched arms to put the Maroons up 1-0.
Somerset's best chance of a first-half score came in the 33rd minute when junior Derek Arias just shot wide at close range in a one-on-one encounter with Pulaski County keeper Riley Howell. In the first half, Somerset outshot the Maroons 8 to 4.
The Briar Jumpers came out strong in the second half with a flurry of attacks and shots on goal.
In the 35th minute, Somerset finally cashed in on the equalizer. Somerset's Tommy Wombles set up a transition pass to Arias, who streaked downfield to score on a close-range crossing shot.
Eleven minutes later, Pulaski County was fouled in the penalty box, which set up a penalty kick. On the Pulaski County PK, Gambill found the back corner of the net for the 'go ahead' score.
"I am so proud, I am so proud of these kids," McGahan said in an emotional shaky voice. "Every once in a awhile, (Jaxon) Gambill can take a game into his hands and he did it that penalty kick score to give us the lead. I got to give Klisman (Morales-Ortiz) props on that first goal. That was world class, and nobody was gonna stop that ball. He did that with a bloody eye too."
With the lead, the Maroons were able to drop back to protect their goal and end a five-year streak to the Jumpers. For the game, Somerset out shot Pulaski County 18 to 5. However, the Maroons crowded the box to cut down the Jumpers' shooting angles and their keeper Riley Howell 11 saves on the night.
Pulaski County (2-2-1) will travel to Wayne County on Thursday, Aug. 29, while Somerset (2-4) will host Lincoln County on Thursday, Aug. 29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
