The Pulaski County Softball team opened season play at home Thursday night against the Colonels of Whitley County. Last season the Lady Maroons won the 48th District Championship. This year with a young team, comprised of mostly freshman, the Maroons are out to prove that their youth is a strength.
The top of the first first inning started out with Whitley County scoring two quick runs. The third batter Morgan Huddleston was walked to first base. Next up was Ciara Pittman. She sent the ball over the fence for her first home run of the season. Makenzie Lunsford hit to Bella Ellis for the quick out to end the half inning and the score was 2-0 Whitley County. From there the Lady Maroons went to work. Freshman Brooklyn Thomas hit a double to left field achieving her first RBI of the night, bringing home teammate and freshman catcher Chloe Carrol.
The inning ended on fly ball to the Colonel pitcher for the out. The Colonels still leading 2-1.
The top of the second inning Pulaski’s pitcher Ellis struck out Chandra Price in just four pitches. Hallie Huddleston hit a ball to second base and was thrown out at first. Then Charley Chaney had a hit to first base for the third and final out.
The bottom of second inning is when the Lady Maroons shined the most. Having nine batters make their way into the batter’s box. Amber Brown got on base by taking a softball to the leg. Alba Castillo Lopez received her first RBI of the night bringing home Brown. Avery Davis got a hit, but she was out at second base. She was able to bring Castillo Lopez home. Maggie Gregory was walked to first. Chloe Carrol was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. That’s when Brooklyn Thomas stepped to the plate for her second double of the night and securing 3 more RBIs. Then, she stole third after a foul ball off Bella Ellis. The inning ended after a pitcher change. Claire Hamilton got a hit but when designated runner Shelby Reynolds tried to steal second base she was tagged out. Pulaski County took the lead 7-2 to end the second inning and didn’t look back.
Ellis continued pitching in the top of the third inning. Kyra Dean made her way to the plate, hitting the ball to the shortstop and was thrown out at first. Brown hit a pop fly caught by first base for the second out. Ryleigh Petrey was struck out by Ellis. The bottom of the third was the time for bunts and stolen bases. The Colonel defense did well for the next three innings.
The Lady Maroons wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the sixth. Carrol hit a double and then stole third and then home to bring the score to 8-2.
The last sequence of the game was a double play after the ball went through the legs of Ellis and to the right fielder; right to catcher, catcher to second base for the out, ending the game 8-2.
Despite their youth these Lady Maroons are fun to watch. They’ll do great this season. Their next game will be Friday at 6 p.m., when they will host a top ranked team in the state in Green County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.