The Somerset Briar Jumpers look to be shaping into top form heading into the final week of regular season baseball action here in the Commonwealth, as they have won their last three contests. After a stormy day left questions whether this game was going to be played, the Jumpers hosted the Knox Central Panthers in their penultimate home game. In an matchup earlier in the season, Somerset won at Knox Central by a score of 6-4.
Somerset had early runs in the second and third inning that ended up being the only runs they would need on this particular evening. Some very strong pitching on the mound for the Jumpers eventually led the home team to a 3-1 victory over their opponents.
Two straight ground outs to third baseman Connor Phelps began the contest in the top of the first inning, with Griffin Loy earning the start for Somerset. An error allowed junior Jacob Osborne to become the first player in the ball game to reach base safely, although he was left stranded there after a fly out in foul territory was caught by Kole Grundy.
The first batter up for the Jumpers struck out, giving sophomore Grant Miller his first strikeout of the game. A ground out followed and Blake Abbott then made it safely to base after a throwing error by the Panthers. The home half of the first ended after another strikeout by Miller.
Loy struck out his first batter to begin the visiting half of the second inning, with seventh grader Hayden Melton reaching base safely with one out after being walked. Loy struck out another batter to retire the side, leaving Melton stranded on first.
Grundy was first up for the Briar Jumpers in the bottom of the second and he recorded the first hit of the contest, a double on a line drive to left field that immediately gave the home team a chance to score. It didn’t take Grundy long to make it home either, as following a ground out Grundy was able to score off a throwing error to give Somerset the 1-0 edge over Knox Central. Isaiah Lewis hit a single to center field and managed to steal second base as the next batter took a pitch. He was left stranded in scoring position following two straight outs however.
It was a quick top of the third inning for Knox Central as they went three up and three down, with Loy grabbing another strikeout as well.
After a fly out to begin the bottom of the third stanza, Loy was able to reach base following an error, with Josh Bruner coming on to pinch run for the pitcher. Bruner was able to steal second before Abbott was hit by a pitch to give the Jumpers two base runners with one out. A unsuccessful steal attempt by Bruner was the second out of the inning before an RBI single by Caynan Sizemore into left field brought home Ethan Gadberry, who was on to pinch run for Abbott. With the Somerset lead now at two runs, an RBI double by Grundy on a pop fly to center scored the third run of the contest. The Jumpers led 3-0 as the third came to a close.
With two outs in the top of the fourth, sophomore Casey Bright was walked to give the Panthers a base runner. Melton then had a huge shot to left field that was good for an RBI double, giving Knox Central not only their first hit of the ball game, but their first run as well. Another Loy strikeout retired the side, with Somerset’s lead now sitting at 3-1.
Miller turned up the heat on the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning, striking out two of the three batters that he faced to retire the side in short order.
Loy grabbed yet another strikeout to begin the top of the fifth inning before freshman Zach Carroll was walked. The Jumpers turned two straight outs to retire the side without any more noise being made on the base path however. It was the same thing for the Somerset offense in the bottom of the frame, as Miller sat down another three straight batters to make it a very quick inning.
Colyer White came on in relief to begin the top of the sixth inning for the Briar Jumpers and it looked like a good decision immediately, as White struck out the first two batters he faced before a pop out ended any chance of Knox Central scoring.
Sizemore was up to bat to begin the bottom of the sixth and he smacked a deep double to center field to put a Somerset runner into scoring position with no outs. Two straight outs to sophomore shortstop Austin Bargo were followed by a walk on Lewis to give Somerset two runners on base. A ground out retired the side and brought the Panthers to their final three outs of the evening.
Any chance Knox Central had of making the late comeback quickly disappeared into thin air, as it took White just seven pitches to retire the final three batters of the ball game. After the final out was turned by White, Somerset celebrated their fourth straight victory and the season sweep over Knox Central by a score of 3-1.
The Briar Jumpers were led by an RBI apiece from Sizemore and Grundy, with Lewis also grabbing a hit during the contest. Loy got the win in the ball game, going five innings while allowing just one run on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. White earned the save, going two innings while allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two. Knox Central was led by their lone RBI and hit from Melton.
Somerset improves to 18-15 with the victory and the Jumpers will be back in action on Tuesday in their final home game of the regular season. They will host Wayne County at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.