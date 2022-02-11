Super Bowl LVI: Everything you need to know  

Super Bowl LVI 2022 will take place on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. The annual NFL ‘championship’ game between the AFC & NFC conference champions will this year, be played between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. It will be played in the home stadium of the Rams, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-Off is set for 6:30PM EST and will be televised on NBC.
The Los Angeles Rams come into the game an early favorite (-4). This is back to back years a team will be playing in their own stadium in without a doubt the biggest sporting event of the year.
The Rams are led by veteran QB Matt Stafford. The 12 year QB will be playing in his first super bowl, in his first season in Los Angeles. Completion % and touchdowns are at a career best this year. The 6’3 QB has only gotten better with time. Only took him one year, not with the Lions, to have terrific postseason success. Consequently, Eminem performing in the halftime show & Matt Stafford quarterbacking, might be the closest Detroit gets to a Super Bowl.
It is definitely easier to have the success Stafford has had, when you’re throwing to a guy like Cooper Kupp. Kupp finished the regular season with 1,947 yards (the second most in a single season ever). 145 catches and 16 touchdowns. The Washington native won the NFL’s Triple Crown as the leader in those categories. Becoming just the 4th player ever in the Super Bowl Era. Cooper Kupp has done everything but slow down in the playoffs, in 3 games he has 25 receptions, 386 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.
Los Angeles made mid-season acquisitions to get Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. It is obvious the Rams are in “win-now” mode.
The mastermind of it all is, Sean McVay. At just 36 years old McVay is the head coach and play caller for his club. In just 5 years at his position, Sean McVay has 5 winning seasons, 4 playoff appearances, 3 division titles, and 2 conference titles. If the Rams were to win Super Bowl 56, McVay would be the youngest head coach to ever win the big game. Due to McVay’s success as the Rams head coach at a young age, as well as his offensive prowess, NFL teams have started to look more towards younger offensive-minded coaches to be their head coaches, as opposed to coaches with defensive backgrounds or more experience.
One of those coaches will be on the opposite sideline on Super Bowl Sunday….
The Head Coach for the Cincinnati Bengals is Zac Taylor. Taylor was an assistant coach under Sean McVay with the Rams in 2017 and 2018. Yet another storyline for this game.
In the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals were 125-1 odds to even reach the Super Bowl. Having won an NFL-worst two games in 2019 and then only four games last season. They’ve made the quickest turnaround from worst record to the Super Bowl in league history.
The Bengals are led by sophomore QB Joe Burrow. The Ohio native has become a fan favorite of not just Bengals fans, but football lovers finding someone to root for this postseason. Burrow leads the league in pass completion percentage, throwing to arguably the best receiving core in all of football. The matchup to look for is definitely Cincinnati’s offense vs Los Angeles’s defense.
The Bengals have never won a super bowl, in two appearances all time. Both appearances came in the 1980s and ended in a loss to the 49ers. This Cincinnati team isn’t a ‘Cinderella’, they’re a great young team with a bright future and a passionate fan base. That has the potential to become a dynasty, and it started this season with this team.
As with every other Super Bowl, we are always looking for other headlines;
The Rams defensive front is one of the best in football. The Bengals offensive line is one of the worst. Burrow was sacked nine times in the Bengals win over the Titans in the divisional round and he was taken down a league-high 51 times in the regular season.
When the Rams made a run all the way to Super Bowl LIII three years ago, they did so without Cooper Kupp. He suffered a torn ACL in November of that year, causing him to miss the rest of the season. This time, it’s Robert Woods who suffered a similar fate.
Believe it or not, but it’s incredibly rare for two quarterbacks who were No. 1 picks to meet in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford were both first overall picks in their respective drafts, and they’re just the second pair of such quarterbacks to meet in the Super Bowl.
Which will happen first? McVay becomes one of the next coaching greats? Or Joe Burrow does the impossible, and takes the Bengals all the way and imprints the first step of his own legacy.
