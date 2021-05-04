Superheroes 5K has a large turnout

SCIENCE HILL – A large crowd of runners and walkers ventured to the city of Science Hill on Saturday morning for the Superheroes 5K.
A total of 263 participants crossed the finish line in the seventh annual 5K race to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The event started and finished at Science Hill Christian Church.
In the second race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Trevor Hansen was the top male finisher and Tara Cook was the top female finisher. Hansen covered the 3.1-mile course in a time of 19:09, while Cook turned in a winning clocking of 26:21.
Brody Blanton and Brandon Hall finished second and third in the male category, respectively. Haley Molen and Mattie Nissley rounded out the top three in the female division.
In the team standings, Phoenix Racing ran away with the victory, finishing with 66 points. Race host Science Hill Christian Church came in the runner-up position with 97 points.
While there were a number of age-group winners in the race, the real victory was that a large amount of money was raised for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is the Over My Head 5K, which will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church. The event raises money for the local Over My Head homeless shelter.
To sign up for the Over My Head 5K race, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners or Over My Head 5K websites. To receive 10 percent off from the race entry fee, enter CJSPORTS when registering online.
