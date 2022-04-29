Superheroes 5K will be staged Saturday, May 7

The third race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be held next weekend in Science Hill.
On Saturday, May 7, participants in the run/walk series will travel north to Science Hill Christian Church for the eighth annual Superheroes 5K.
Following the SWJC Snow Shoe Shuffle and the Shamrock Shuffle, the third race in the series will be a 3.1-mile race through the community of Science Hill. After over a month off in the series calendar, runners and walkers will be eager to get back to a local racing event.
Proceeds from the 5K event will go towards the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
The Black Panther is this year’s race theme. Since the inaugural Superheroes 5K, the following themes have been used: Superman, Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, Avengers, and Wonder Woman.
This year’s race is set to get underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 7th. It will begin and finish at Science Hill Christian Church in Science Hill, Kentucky.
To sign up or learn more about the event, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website or Facebook page. Links to the race website and information about the event are posted on each platform.
