Superheroes come out to Science Hill 5K race

SCIENCE HILL – The eighth annual Superheroes 5K, the third race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, was held last weekend in Science Hill.
The 3.1-mile event featured 236 runners and walkers who crossed the finish line to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
Just like the first two races of the 2022 season, the weather was not the kindest to the runners and walkers who made the trek to Science Hill Christian Church. Participants battled light rain and cooler temps in this year’s edition of the Superheroes 5K.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Quinn was the first participant to cross the line, covering the 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 20:31. JJ Wilson, age 33, claimed the runner-up spot with a clocking of 20:33. Jackson Winburn, with a clocking of 20:41, finished third.
Isaac Turner finished fourth while Kaleb Baird rounded out the top five. Riley Foster, Michael Childers, Cody Taylor, David Smith, and Kayla Rose finished sixth through tenth, respectively.
Rose, who finished tenth overall, was the top female finisher of the morning. Brandi Thomas and Calli Shook were the second and third female finishers, respectively.
Phoenix Racing ran away with the team title, scoring 23 points. Scrambled Legs (119 points) and CrossFit Ignis (156 points) came home in second and third, respectively.
For the fourth race in the series, runners and walkers will participate in the Over My Head 5K, which will start and finish at Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Funds raised from the event will go towards the Over My Head homeless shelter.
The Over My Head 5K, which is a 3.1-mile run and walk, will be held on Saturday, June 4th, at 8:00 AM. To sign up for the event, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. To receive ten percent off of the race entry fee, enter the code CJSPORTS10 at checkout.
