LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- In previous head coaching stops at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and before that as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks guru, Louisville's Jeff Brohm has become primarily known for his high-powered, versatile offenses.
So it probably came as a surprise to most when the defense prevailed in Friday night's Red-White spring game in rainy, chilly L&N Stadium, defeating the offense 51-30.
The game featured the No. 1 offense vs. the No. 1 defense and the second-team offense against the second-team defense. The offense performed well in the first half, putting up three touchdowns and three field goals. But the defense dominated in the second half, holding the offense scoreless.
The Cardinals were operating under the new 4-2-5 scheme directed by co-defensive coordinators Ron English and Mark Hagen. The defense benefited under a scoring system that awarded points for various plays, including turnovers, forcing a three-and-out or fourth-down stop and scoring a touchdown. Eighteen of the points came off three interceptions against reserve quarterbacks as Evan Conley threw two and Khalib Johnson was the victim of the other.
"The defense here played well the last half of the season last year, and we want to find ways to build upon that," Brohm said. "We want a dominant defense and I think you can if you are doing things right and you are aggressive in your approach. We got stops tonight, but I thought we gave up some big plays at times early, which is not good. Some of it was a lack of discipline and intelligence. But we have good players on that side of the ball, and we have good young players as well who have shown up this spring."
Linebackers TJ Quinn, a redshirt sophomore, redshirt freshman Jack Reiger and true freshman Stanquan Clark led the defense. Quinn had eight tackles and an interception, while Reiger recorded seven tackles and Clark contributed six.
The defense was without four players who figure to earn significant playing time next season due to injuries -- safety Josh Minkins, cornerback Quincy Riley, and linemen Jermayne Lole and Mason Reiger.
Projected starting quarterback Jack Plummer, who played for Brohm at Purdue before transferring to Cal last year, looked like the experienced player he is -- confident and with a thorough understanding of Brohm's offense while completing 10-of-13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Brock Domann was 9-of-14 for 71 yards, Conley 4-of-9 for 20 yards and Johnson 2-of-8 for 13 yards and a TD.
Elsewhere on offense, sophomore running back Maurice Turner gained 57 yards with a touchdown on seven carries, junior wide receiver Amari Huggins-Bruce caught a 53-yard touchdown pass and walk-on Josh Lifson from Kentucky Country Day School showed he can contend for a notable role at tight end next season, catching two passes for 82 yards and a score. James Turner was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 45-yarder.
What's next for Brohm and his staff before fall camp opens in early August? He plans to meet with players, and then some of the coaches will hit the road to recruit. Brohm said the player meetings will involve good news for some, bad news for others, or a combination of both. So with arrivals and departures the roster wil undoubtedly continue to evolve over the next month or so.
"Football is competitive and you've got to tell them where they stand," Brohm said. "Sometimes that's good news and they feel pretty good about moving forward. Other times, maybe some things they don't want to hear. But you have to be honest and assess your football team and try to find ways to improve and help guys get on the field, whether it be here or even somewhere else."
FORMER CARDINAL STAR MARK SANDER JOINS STAFF
Prior to the game Brohm announced the hiring of former UofL linebacker Mark Sander, who is still the second-leading tackler in school history. Sander will have several responsibilities, including as assistant director of player development, a quality control coach and assisting in football operations.
"Mark knows football and he knows Louisville and he's a good person," Brohm said. "He'll do well for us; he'll be a very good asset."
Sander compiled 488 career tackles from 1987-90 as a starting linebacker at UofL under Howard Schnellenberger. His 167 tackles in 1988 (98 solo, 69 assisted) ranks fourth all-time for a single season and he had 116 tackles as a senior when he was captain of the UofL team that won the Fiesta Bowl.
Sander becomes one of five former Louisville players on Brohm's staff, joining offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm (quarterback, 2004-07); offensive line coach Richard Owens (tight end, 2000-03); Chief of Staff Greg Brohm (wide receiver, 1988-92); and Director of Player Development Deion Branch (wide receiver, 2000-01).
