The Lady Maroons are playing their best soccer of the year heading into the postseason, winning their last five matches heading into the 47th District Semi-Finals. Awaiting them were the Casey County Lady Rebels, themselves a team that, despite having a negative win-loss record, play hard every game out on the pitch. Everything was set for their third match of the season on Saturday, with the winner advancing to take on Somerset in the district championship, to be a good one. The Lady Rebels were also the hosting team for the 47th District Tournament.
Unlike their first two games, it would be a defensive-heavy battle throughout the first half, as Casey County would load up the box every time the Maroons would have an offensive possession to ensure they would have minimal space to attempt a shot. This strategy seemed to work for the first 45 minutes of the game. After Casey County tied up the game in the 73rd minute, a last-minute goal by Pulaski would advance them to the championship game with a 2-1 victory.
Pulaski would be the first team to get a shot on the goal, as senior Maddie Sexton would have a strike in the fourth minute of the game that would be saved by Casey County sophomore goalkeeper Sharon Kirtley. The Lady Rebels would then follow with their first shot of the game in the seventh minute, as senior Madison Chansler struck the ball cleanly, with the ball being blocked by senior goalkeeper Audrey Jasper.
Junior Lexi Lawless would have her first shot of the game in the 17th minute before it would be saved by Kirtley. Freshman Esmeralda Ramirez-Velasco would then follow with a shot in the 19th minute that would be wide of the goal. Pulaski would have a very close attempt in the 39th minute that couldn't be controlled by the opposing goalkeeper, however the Lady Rebels would smartly strike the ball out to avoid a clean shot from coming through. Maddie Sexton would have a free kick following a foul with two seconds left on the clock, but it would be blocked by a Casey County defender, with the two teams being tied at halftime.
The 45th minute of the game was an entertaining one, as Casey County sophomore Gracie Smith would have a breakaway attempt that would be stopped by a stingy Lady Maroons defensive backline. Then, Pulaski would go on the offensive, with the Maroons drawing a foul in the box to obtain a penalty kick. Senior Allie Sexton would attempt the shot, with her kick bouncing off the goalkeeper's glove into the right side of the net, giving Pulaski the first goal of the game and a 1-0 advantage early in the second half.
Allie Sexton would have two shots in the 46th and 58th minutes that weren't able to hit their targets. Chansler would have the closest attempt of the game up to that point for the Lady Rebels in the 64th minute, as she found herself open for the shot, with her kick bouncing off the top crossbar as it just barely avoided going into the top part of the net.
In the 67th minute, a header by Lawless would go over the top of the goal as the Maroons looked to get a bit of breathing room against Casey County. Both Lawless and Maddie Sexton would have close attempts on the goal in the 69th minute, with Lawless once again booting a shot over the goal in the 72nd minute.
It looked like the Maroons were going to hold on to a 1-0 victory late, until Chansler got another breakaway attempt in the 73rd minute and would make sure to connect on this one, as she evened the game up at 1-1 following a strike that would sail into the left side of the net slightly over the goalkeeper's dive.
Now it seemed as if this game was destined to go into overtime, as neither defense was giving an inch late. The time was draining off the clock, with Pulaski getting the ball back after a defensive stop on Casey's side of the field. Maddie Sexton, in the 79th minute, would then lay a perfect pass past Lady Rebel defenders to a running Lawless, who would be wide open driving towards the net. Lawless would take aim several feet ahead of her defenders and would hit a chip shot into the left side of the net, giving the Lady Maroons the go-ahead goal with just about a minute left. Pulaski would then just keep on kicking the ball away, and eventually the clock would strike zero, with the Lady Maroons defeating a very game Casey County squad 2-1.
Pulaski County advances on to the 47th District Championship game on Monday at Casey County, where they will take on the #1 seed Somerset at 5:30 p.m. Pulaski also clinches a birth in the 12th Region Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.