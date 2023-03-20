Coming off a 2-2 opening week for the Southwestern Warriors softball crew, the Warriors found themselves with a monumental home opener, the winners of five 12th Region titles in a row, the Boyle County Rebels. Southwestern has quite a history as of late with the Rebels, falling in the championship game two years in a row to Boyle County. Both teams are younger this season, although both figure to be in contention for the region crown this season.
There were a lot of fireworks on the offensive end early for the Rebels, as they raced out to a 4-0 lead early in the contest. However, the Warriors rallied and outscored Boyle 17-3 the next five innings, eventually getting the victory via the mercy rule at 17-7 after five innings of play. This marked the first win by Southwestern over Boyle County since 2009. Head coach of the Warriors Kevin Dalton was elated following the conclusion of the contest.
“They beat us the last two years in the region finals but we’ve been focused. We know who we are, we’re young, and after a while you just get tired of losing to somebody,” he stated eagerly.
It wasn’t long before the Rebels scored in the top of the first inning, as senior Summer Ray launched a two run home run that bounced off the scoreboard to give the Rebels an early 2-0 advantage. Soon after, a two RBI single was launched down the right field line by junior Katie Qualls, doubling the Boyle County lead to 4-0 before the side was retired.
Southwestern did not take long to strike back however, as Brynn Troxell smacked a line drive that left the ball park in a hurry, giving herself a home run and giving the Warriors their first run of the contest. Southwestern was able to score one more run in the bottom of the frame, as the Rebels committed a throwing error following a successful fielder’s choice conversion that allowed a run to come home, with the Warriors trailing 4-2 after the first inning of action.
After a quick visitor’s half of the second, the Warriors were back up to bat in the bottom half of the inning. A mammoth hit by Kylie Dalton for a double landed in center field and scored two runs in the process, tying up the ball game at 4-4. Sidney Hansen, the starting pitcher in the game, then came up to bat and hit an RBI single that just made it past second base, putting the Warriors on top for good at 5-4. A diving catch by senior Courtney Sandy that could have very well ended up on the Sportscenter Top 10 ended the second inning.
Hansen was a machine on the mound in the third inning for Southwestern, as she faced four batters total and struck out three to keep the momentum going for the Warriors.
The Warriors did a lot of work in the bottom of the fourth inning, gaining a lead that seemed to be insurmountable. Following a single from Dalton that put two players on base, a throwing error by Boyle County gave the home team their sixth run of the contest. An RBI single by Jordyn McDonald went straight past second base and put the Warriors up 7-4. After a walk on Abigayle Peters that loaded the bases for Southwestern, Boyle went to a new pitcher in eighth grader Abby Peavler.
Three straight walks allowed three more runs to come home for Southwestern in the fourth, increasing the Warriors’ stranglehold on the game to an 11-4 scoreline. A line out finally got the Rebels out of the inning, with the bases being left loaded for the Warriors.
Boyle County wasn’t going to just give up though and tried their hardest to fight back in the top of the fifth inning. A throwing error after a hit scored a run for the Rebels, with the batter then advancing all the way to third base. A sacrifice infield hit then scored the second run of the frame for Boyle. As the bases were loaded, a walk issued by the Warriors then allowed the third run of the top of the inning to come home for the Rebels. Southwestern then managed to get out of the half inning with minimal damage, as they now led 11-7.
The bases were quickly loaded for Southwestern in the bottom of the inning, as a walk put a runner on every single base. A little blip of a hit in the infield scored an RBI by Raegan Peters, increasing the Warriors’ lead to 12-7. Another RBI single, this one to right field by Macie Gwin, bounced off an outfielder’s glove to give Southwestern their 13th run. Another, this one by Hanah Ellis, gave the Warriors a 14-7 advantage. A two RBI single by Troxell to left field put the Warriors just one run shy of activating the mercy rule and winning the contest early. Another smack of the ball later by Dalton and the game-winning run came home, giving Southwestern a 17-7 victory over Boyle County after just five innings of play.
Both Troxell and Dalton had three RBI’s to lead the Warriors, with Troxell also adding the home run. Coach Dalton had a lot of praise to shower the sophomore Troxell with.
“Brynn is a leader. Ever since last year in the region tournament when she had her coming out party, she has shined. She has great at-bats, she listens, she’s just growing every day as a player,” he explained.
Hansen went the full five innings for the Warriors, throwing seven strikeouts in the process and staying steady despite the four runs scored in the first inning.
Southwestern, now 3-2 for the season, will host Garrard County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.