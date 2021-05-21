Swimming against the Current: Austyn Crawford wins two region swim titles despite overwhelming obstacles

In the best of circumstances, competitive swimming is not easy.
For Pulaski County High School senior Austyn Crawford, the talented swimmer set new program standards despite overcoming many obstacles along the way.
Crawford became the first female in school history to qualify for the KHSAA state swim meet and the only swimmer in school history to win a regional swim title. Throughout her high school career, Crawford has won a pair of regional crowns in the 50-yard freestyle event, and has six region runner-up finishes.
Crawford holds 8 out of 10 individual Pulaski County High School swim records, has been named to the All-Region Team three times in the past five years, qualified for Short Course and Long Course State Championships every year since 2016, and holds several individual records for Central Kentucky Aquatics and Lake Cumberland swim teams.
But among all those great swimming accomplishments, Crawford has had to battle seemingly insurmountable obstacles ever step - or stroke - of the way.
The first roadblock came in 2016, when the pool at Somerfit was shut down. Her off-season Hurricanes swim team was forced to drive to London and practice at the old Sue Bennett College pool.
"We did that for a few weeks and then the pool opened back up through the rest of the swim season," Crawford explained. "During that time, the Hurricanes disassembled and I was forced to swim on my own as an unattached swimmer."
In April of 2017 after the local pool shut down again, Crawford joined the Central Kentucky Aquatics team - which is based in Russell County - where she is currently swimming year round.
"Since 2017, we have had three different coaches and have had pool issues as well," Crawford explained. "At times, we have had to hold practices in Campbellsville and Lexington. The high school team has also had to hold practices in Russell County up until this year."
"I have had four different sets of coaches during my high school career," Crawford stated. "I have tried to use the pool here in Somerset on days I haven't been able to practice in Russell County, but it has been shut down for mechanical issues several times."
Then in June of 2019, Crawford tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during a game of 'capture the flag' in her free time at a University of Louisville Swim Camp. Crawford started physical therapy three days after her knee surgery in preparation for regionals, which was only seven months away. Once she was able to get back in the pool, Crawford realized she was nowhere near being in competitive shape.
"It was really hard going to practice everyday knowing I couldn't swim like I did before," Crawford stated. "It was really frustrating seeing everyone on the team just fly by me. Even though I was falling behind, I still went to practice everyday and just focused on myself, improving my strokes and techniques."
"January came around and I went to my first meet in over 6 1/2 months," Crawford recalled. "I performed better than I could have imagined. After that I knew I was going to swim at regionals in February. I practiced with the intentions of going to high school state."
Austyn Crawford earned a pair of region runner-up finishes and did qualified for state. Her times were just a little shy of her previous personal records before the injury.
With her injury behind her, Crawford now set her sites on winning another regional title. But then came COVID.
"Practices and competitions were not allowed for most of 2020, which definitely had a negative impact on my training," Crawford explained. "I have also had some health issues this year, which slowed me down some."
"Thankfully I am better and was able to finish my high school career strong and win another regional title," Crawford gleamed. "At times, it would have been very easy to quit over the past four years, but I set goals for myself and I knew I couldn't quit if I wanted to meet those goals. And swimming is something I love and I would miss it."
Austyn Crawford now plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands in the fall and continue her athletic career as part of the swim team. Crawford plans to major in Biology and hopes to be accepted into the Physician's Assistant Program with an emphasis in orthopedics.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.