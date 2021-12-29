Sydney Martin leads Pulaski over holiday season

The holiday season was good for the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team, as they won six straight games over the two-week period. The Lady Maroons closed out the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic with back-to-back wins on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Lady Maroons downed Urbana OH 80-36 and on Wednesday they downed Bell County 86-50.
In the Lady Maroons' win over Urbana, sophomore Sydney Martin scored a game-high 27 points, hit three treys, had six rebounds, and four steals. Maggie Holt scored 10 points, had four rebounds, and six steals. Sarabeth Thurman scored nine points and had two steals. Madelyn Blankenship scored nine points, had six rebounds and four assists. Aubrey Daulton scored seven points, with four rebounds and five assists. Sydney Resch scored six points. Caroline Oakes and Madeline Butcher scored five points each. Savannah Heist scored two points.
In the win over Bell County, Sydney Martin recorded another game-high with 33 points. Martin hit four three-pointers and had seven rebounds.
Thurman scored 14 points and hit four from beyond the arc. Daulton scored 10 points and had three rebounds. Oakes scored seven points and Resch scored six points. Blankenship and Butcher scored five points each. Ana Muse scored four points and Maggie Holt scored two points. Holt had four rebounds.
Pulaski County (10-3) will travel to North Laurel on Monday, Jan. 3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
