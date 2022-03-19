Sydney Martin named Basketball Player of the Year

Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin proved a hard player to contain with her powerful drive to the basket, her prowess on the boards and her ability to step back and shoot the treys. Martin was named the Commonwealth Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Martin had a county-best 20.0 scoring average and pulled down 210 rebounds on the year. Martin hit 85,9 percent of her free throws and hit 45 treys.
Southwestern freshman was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. The young player plays more like a seasoned veteran with a 14.0 scoring average and 81 made three-pointers. Molden hit 81 treys, shot 86.0 percent from the charity stripe and pulled down 125 rebounds.
Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy averaged 14.1 points per game and hit a county best of 82 treys. Smiddy hit 75.0 percent of her free throws and pulled down 145 rebounds as a point guard.
Southwestern sophomore Payton Acey played huge for the Lady Warriors in the post with a 12.3 scoring average and 236 rebounds. Acey hit 72.9 percent form the free throw line and hit 25 treys.
Somerset seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye was the surprise break-out player of the year. Dye was scoring in droves while junior Grace Bruner was still in the line-up, but after Bruner was out of the line-up with an injury Dye took over as the team's scoring leader. Dye averaged 11.9 points per game, hit 36 treys, and had 163 rebounds.
Pulaski County senior Caroline Oakes, who was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team, was awarded as the 12th Region Player of the Year. Oakes finished off an outstanding career for the Lady Maroons with a 9.0 scoring average, 43 made three-pointers and a 84.3 free throw percentage.
Somerset junior Kate Bruner had to step up game to replace the loss of her injured sister Grace Bruner. Kate Bruner averaged 10.2 points per game, pulled down 121 rebounds, and hit 36 threes.
Players named as Honorable Mention to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team were Southwestern's Kaylee Young and Makayla Noritis, Pulaski County's Maggie Holt, and Somerset's Haley Combs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.